WORLD

US, Germany to send fighting vehicles to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The US and Germany will send armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev in its ongoing war with Russia, the White House has announced.

The announcement was made in a statement about a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the call, Biden expressed the intent to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, tracked armoured combat vehicles that are used to transport troops onto battlefield. Biden did not specify how many such vehicles will go to Ukraine.

Scholz, for his part, said Germany was prepared to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, according to the statement. The US and Germany will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the respective vehicles being given to Ukraine.

Additionally, to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, Berlin will join Washington in providing Kiev with another Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. This will bring the number of such weapon system at Ukraine’s disposal to two after the US announced one such delivery when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington in December 2022, according to the statement.

20230106-074603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Redemption time for Indian women’s hockey team to recapture...

    ‘Will B’deshi lawyer Kamal Hossain and his daughter elude justice on...

    Philippine policeman killed, 8 wounded in clash with rebels

    Sevilla sack manager Julen Lopetegui after Borussia Dortmund defeat