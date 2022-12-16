WORLD

US govt releases new group of JFK assassination documents

NewsWire
0
0

The US government released a new group of records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy (JFK).

The National Archives posted more than 13,000 documents containing newly released information subject to legislation passed by Congress in 1992, Xinhua news agency reported.

With Thursday’s release, over 97 per cent of documents in the JFK Assassination Records Collection are available, according to the federal agency.

US President Joe Biden said in a memo on Thursday that all information in records concerning the assassination should be disclosed “except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise.”

“The profound national tragedy of President Kennedy’s assassination continues to resonate in American history and in the memories of so many Americans who were alive on that terrible day,” the memo read.

The Biden administration postponed the release of the trove of documents last year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy, the 35th president of the US, was assassinated on November 22, 1963, while traveling in an open-top convertible through downtown Dallas, Texas.

20221216-073403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    70 employees of HBO Max streaming service lose jobs

    ‘Iran frees Iranian-American on humanitarian grounds’

    ‘N.Korea massacred over 1,100 Christians, Catholics during Korean War’

    Cambodia, Japan agree to ensure full implementation of RCEP