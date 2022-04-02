SOUTH ASIA

US has clearly distanced itself from Pak: Ex-military chief

NewsWire
0
0

The US has “clearly distanced” itself from Pakistan, former American military chief Mike Mullen said as the White House and the State Department publicly rejected claims of their involvement in Islamabads domestic politics, Dawn news reported.

“It is difficult, difficult to say,” said Admiral Mullen when asked to describe Washington’s relations with Pakistan.

“I think we have clearly distanced ourselves from Pakistan over the last decade and Pakistan has more and more fallen under the umbrella of China,” he told VOA Urdu Service in Washington.

Admiral Mullen, who was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff from October 2007 to September 2011, was also named in the so-called Memogate controversy, which revolved around a memorandum, ostensibly seeking US support for preventing a feared military takeover in Pakistan that never happened.

He noted that China was not only Islamabad’s neighbour but it “has been supportive of Pakistan” as well.

This closeness, he said, “suits China’s global ambition” because Beijing would prefer to have a neighbour “closer to them and not close to the US”.

For these reasons, the US-Pakistan relationship “is going to be tense for quite some time”, he added.

Asked if he believed Pakistan helped the Taliban take over Kabul in August last year, Admiral Mullen said: “They did not do much to stop it for sure.”

He recalled that as the US army chief he had told a congressional hearing that Pakistani intelligence agencies were active in Afghanistan “and I still believe that connectivity is there. It sort of cuts both ways”.

The former US military chief reiterated a complaint that’s often heard in Washington that Pakistan “played on both sides (the US and the Taliban)” in Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

20220402-114802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India deploys naval ship in Persian Gulf to ensure safe trade

    UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani, family into country on ‘humanitarian grounds’

    Imran challeged to prove media houses bought by political parties

    Uganda loses most prominent airport to China for failing to repay...