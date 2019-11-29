US has failed to form coalition in Gulf: Iran

Tehran, Dec 3 (IANS) Emphasising that the US has failed to form an international coalition in the Gulf region, Iran has said that only regional convergence would guarantee “sustainable” security of the region.

“Only those coalitions which are not influenced by foreigners can solve problems and restore security,” Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was quoted as saying by Iran’s state TV on Monday during his meeting with visiting Oman’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

He noted that the US has “failed to form an international coalition under the pretext of ensuring security in the Gulf”, Xinhua reported, citing, state TV.

For his part, the Omani Minister urged constant consultations between Muscat and Tehran, stressing that tensions in the region would not be in the interests of any of the Gulf countries, Tasnim news agency reported.

Sustainable security in the region requires consensus among all regional countries and dispelling of misunderstandings, bin Alawi said.

Oman is ready to tap its potential in resolving regional tensions and pave the way for constructive dialogue among regional states, he added.

