WORLD

US-hosted Summit of Americas opens with absence of several key leaders

NewsWire
0
0

The inaugural ceremony of the US-hosted Summit of the Americas kicked off here, with a notable absence of several key regional leaders.

The official opening ceremony for the summit, running from Wednesday through Friday, was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President will lead the summit, which is being hosted by the US for the first time since the inaugural event in 1994, with leaders from North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.

The group is expected to discuss global issues including ways to boost economic growth, address climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the summit was overshadowed by the absence of multiple Latin American leaders, including those of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who boycotted the meeting and those of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, who were excluded by Washington.

Meanwhile, Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou dropped out after contracting Covid-19, and Bolivia also declined to attend.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, arguably the most important Latin American leader on the summit’s guest list, announced on Monday morning that he would stay at home.

“There cannot be a Summit of the Americas if all countries of the Americas cannot attend,” Lopez Obrador told the media.

“This is to continue the old interventionist policies, lacking respect for nations and their people.”

Biden administration officials sought to downplay the absence of Lopez Obrador.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted the Mexican delegation, even without its President, would make “significant contributions” to the summit and its goals.

The Summit of the Americas are periodic meetings of regional heads of state and government to address diplomatic and trade issues of importance at the continental level.

Its first edition was held in Miami in 1994, and since then the event has been accused of excluding countries with political ideologies different from that of the US, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

20220609-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australian central bank lifts interest rate for 1st time in over...

    Trump aide Thomas Barrack accused of working as foreign agent

    S.Africa’s lower house to continue sitting in Parliament precinct

    Volcano in Philippines spews ash, steam; residents evacuated