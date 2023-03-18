WORLD

US House Foreign Affairs Committee members to visit Seoul: Sources

A delegation from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Michael McCaul, is set to visit South Korea early next month, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

During their visit scheduled for April 5-6, the nine lawmakers plan to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss ways to develop the South Korea – US alliance and strengthen the joint response to North Korea’s escalating threats, according to the sources.

The visit comes ahead of Yoon’s state visit to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden, slated for later that month, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Seoul government is trying to arrange Yoon’s address to a joint session of the US Congress during the trip, marking the 70th anniversary of the military alliance between the two countries.

The bipartisan delegation, including Reps. French Hill, Young Kim and Ami Bera, is also likely to travel to Taiwan and Japan, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, Taiwan and other issues, the sources said.

