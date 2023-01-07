WORLD

US House of Reps finally has a Speaker, much bruised and beaten (3rd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

The US House of Representatives finally got a Speaker, past 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Republican Kevin McCarthy won in the 15th round of a historically stalemated election in the House of Representatives to become its 55th Speaker, putting him second in line to the presidency, after the Vice President.

“I’m glad it’s over,” McCarthy told reporters later.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives is elected by the newly-elected 435 members of the chamber. No Speaker’s election had gone beyond the first vote since 1923 and none had gone for as long.

McCarthy went through a torturous five-day election opposed by a determined group of Republican lawmakers, who numbered 20 at one stage. A handful of them held out till the end but voted “present”, lowering the bar to allow him to clear the board with 216 votes – against the 218 needed, his Democratic rival Hakeem Jeffries ended with 212, the votes of all his fellow Democrats.

It was past 1 a.m.

“As Speaker of the House my ultimate responsibility is not to my party,” McCarthy said in a speech in the House. “Our responsibility is to our country.”

McCarthy, 57 is a member of the House of Representatives from California, same as Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat he is succeeding.

His victory has come at a steep price as he made once concession after another to the Republican holdouts to secure their support – including a new rule that will allow any one member of the Republican conference to call for a vote to oust him. Pelosi has called it a “shrinking Speakership”.

The five-day election exposed a bitterly divided Republican conference,which holds the House with a narrow majority. In November 8, 2022 midterm elections, Republicans won the House by a weaker-than-expected margin of 222 to 212. The Democrats retained control of the Senate.

The holdouts were all staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump but they resisted his calls till the end to rally behind McCarthy, who was also endorsed by the former President.

20230107-231603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq

    China’s first interplanetary Mars probe Tianwen-1 completes mission

    Neymar set for Brazil playmaker role at World Cup

    Biden appoints Kiran Ahuja to top personnel management job