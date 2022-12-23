LIFESTYLEWORLD

US House panel investigating Capitol riot releases final report

NewsWire
0
0

The US House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has released its final report.

The 845-page report, released late Thursday night, listed a series of specific findings after 18 months of investigation, a process interpreted sharply along party and ideological lines in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

The committee said Donald Trump, then US president, refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“Rather than honor his constitutional obligation to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’ President Trump instead plotted to overturn the election outcome,” the findings read.

The report was released three days after the House panel referred Trump to the Department of Justice for four criminal charges, including inciting an insurrection.

The criminal referrals are not legally binding, and it is up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to pursue charges, according to US legal pundits.

The Department of Justice is running its own probe into the Capitol riot, which broke out on January 6, 2021, when Trump’s supporters disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm Biden’s victory.

Trump, who launched a third bid for the White House last month, has repeatedly lashed out at the January 6 committee and described the investigation and other inquiries related to him as politically motivated.

20221223-205404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PoJK/GB: Seized opportunities and missed opportunities

    Gurugram: Around 150 jhuggis gutted in massive fire

    Five simple ways to detox your mind!

    Indian art market clocks USD 75.8 million, in turnover