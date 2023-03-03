WORLD

US House panel launches probe into disgraced lawmaker

The US House Ethics Committee announced that it has established an investigative panel to look into issues surrounding disgraced Republican lawmaker George Santos.

Santos, the Representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district, admitted to fabricating several aspects of his work experience and education, following his election last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Santos “may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office”, the panel said in a statement.

“The mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” it said.

No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with committee rules, it added.

Santos’s office tweeted on Thursday that the congressman is “fully cooperating” with the Ethics Committee’s investigation, saying that “there will be no further comment made at this time”.

Expelling a member from the House of Representatives requires the support of two thirds of members under the country’s Constitution.

