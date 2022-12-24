WORLD

US House passes $1.7 trillion govt funding package

NewsWire
0
0

The US House of Representatives passed a massive package worth $1.7 trillion to fund the federal government.

The House passed the omnibus bill late Friday after it cleared the Senate on the previous, reports Xinhua news agency,

It is now being sent to the White House.

President Joe Biden has already signed the short-term funding bill into law to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline.

The one-week continuing resolution has given more time for the spending bill, which runs more than 4,000 pages, to be processed for Biden’s signature.

The massive spending legislation for fiscal year 2023 includes $772.5 billion for non-defence, domestic programs, and $858 billion in defence funding, a nearly 10 per cent boost over the previous year.

It also provides about $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

20221224-112202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India denies reports about sending military to Sri Lanka

    New Covid assistance package announced for Aus state

    S.Korea to extend social distancing rules for 2 more weeks

    Italy’s new Covid cases top 100K for 2nd straight day