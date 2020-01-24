US House passes bills seeking to curb Trump’s war powers

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives has passed two bills seeking to curb President Donald Trump war powers and ability to deploy American forces to fight overseas.

On Thursday, the House passed the first bill to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force for the war in Iraq in a largely party-line vote of 236 to 166, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also approved the second legislation by 228-175 trying to restrain US military action against Iran without Congressional approval.

It’s unclear about the fate of the bills in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The 2002 authorization law allows military action to defend the national security of the US “against the continuing threat posed by Iraq”.

The authorization has been used to some extent by following Presidents to justify military action against terrorist threats.

The votes came almost a month after the January 3 American drone attack in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

–IANS

ksk/