WORLD

US House sends defence funding bill to Senate for consideration

NewsWire
0
0

The US House of Representatives has passed the annual defence authorization bill.

The National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) — worth $847 billion — now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The NDAA includes a topline of $817 billion for the Pentagon and about $30 billion to fund nuclear activities overseen by the US Department of Energy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US has been heavily criticised for hefty spending on military activities.

In 2021, the US military spending represented nearly 40 per cent of the world’s total, more than the next nine countries combined.

Andrew Lautz, Director of federal policy for the National Taxpayers Union, a US taxpayer advocacy organisation, published an analysis on Wednesday, writing that “Congress is rushing to pass the NDAA over the next week or two, before they go home for the holidays.”

“Christmas will come early for the nation’s military brass, who often get to spend without consequences from lawmakers who control their purse strings, and defence contractors, who benefit mightily from the taxpayer-funded largesse,” Lautz complained.

20221209-041603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Officials to release money to customers after China bank protest

    5 injured as rocket hits Kunar Guv’s office

    S.Korea to lift ban on Boeing 737 Max planes

    Palestinian Prez, Israeli ministers discuss peace process