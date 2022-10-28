WORLD

US House Speaker’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at residence, attacker in custody

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” by an individual who broke into his home in San Francisco, California, according to a spokesperson.

The incident took place early Friday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Drew Hammill, an aide to Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement.

The speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was taken to the hospital, where the 82-year-old is receiving medical care and is expected to “make a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco when the incident happened.

