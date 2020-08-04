Canindia News

US Houston to issue 250-USD fine for mask order violations

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Houston, Aug 4 (IANS) Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, will issue fine of US $250 to those who violate the mask order, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

During the daily press conference, Turner said the fine would be issued to those who have been warned once and continually ignore the mask order. People are required to wear face covering in public places in the city until the end of August, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The aggressive move was instructed to Houston Police Department by the mayor to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Last week, Turner laid down the challenge to reduce the city’s COVID-19 positive rate from 23 percent to 5 percent or below in August. The positive rate dropped to 17.6 per cent on Monday which was still “way too high”, according to David Persse, Houston’s public health authority.

Official figure showed that as of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Houston is just under 50,000, and 472 people have died.

–IANS

rt/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Oppn calls for criminal probe into Trudeau’s ties to charity

CanIndia New Wire Service

Egypt changes face of revolution’s iconic plaza

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kim Jong-un’s train makes no stop in China

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.