WORLD

US Justice Dept to review Memphis Police’s use of force

NewsWire
0
0

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it will perform a review of the Memphis Police Department’s use of force and de-escalation policies.

Officials of Memphis, Tennessee, requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data, and processes related to the police department’s use of force, de-escalation, and specialized units, according to a DOJ statement.

At the conclusion of the review, the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 7, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was repeatedly punched and kicked by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop and brief pursuit on foot.

He died in a hospital on January 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis police.

On January 27, the Memphis Police Department released four graphic videos, totalling more than an hour of footage, showing the five former police officers, who are also black, brutally beating the victim.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were fired after an internal investigation by the police department.

The five have pleaded not guilty.

The death of Nichols came nearly three years after the police murder of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after an encounter with Minneapolis police, during which white officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while making an arrest with other colleagues.

The police killing of Floyd sparked outrage and protests across the US in the summer of 2020 against police brutality and systemic racism.

Police killed 1,186 people in the US last year, according to Mapping Police Violence.

African-Americans were 26 per cent of those killed by police in 2022 despite accounting for only 13 per cent of the population.

20230309-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Davis Cup: Huesler, Zverev win to leave Switzerland-Germany level; Norrie keeps...

    Iraq calls for public adherence to health precautions

    Russian general branded as ‘Butcher of Mariupol’ had also devised siege...

    Israeli Prez flies to London to meet Johnson, Prince Charles