WORLD

US knew of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream gas link 3 months ago: Reports

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden’s administration received an intelligence report that Ukraine had a plan for an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines three months before an underwater explosion disabled the natural gas link from Russia to Germany, media reports said.

A European intelligence service told the CIA that the Ukrainian military was planning an attack using a small team of divers who reported directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Guardian quoted The Washington Post as saying.

The six-person team reported directly to General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the report claimed, so that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would not know about the operation.

It remains disputed who carried out the attacks, which took place in September against the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

Many European governments have suspected Moscow, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the US and its allies.

Ukraine has strenuously denied any link to the attacks.

The intelligence, if true, would shed light on one of the murkiest incidents of Russia’s 15-month-old war in Ukraine, which has left Ukrainians fighting for their survival against one of the world’s largest standing armies.

The intelligence report shared with the CIA was drafted in June 2022, The Washington Post said in its report.

The paper described a plot similar to one now being considered by German investigators: six men using false identities sailed a small boat into the Baltic Sea and, using diving equipment including helium supplies for especially deep dives, planted explosives that severed the pipeline.

But other details differ between the intelligence report and versions of the attack now being considered by German authorities. The information was sourced to an unidentified individual from Ukraine.

20230607-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden to warn Xi of ‘costs’ if China rescues Russia

    Reports of new CPU development team aren’t true: Samsung

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic ends Norrie’s run, sets up final clash with...

    ‘Mera tohfa, meri marzi’: Imran on Toshakhana controversy