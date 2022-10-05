BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

US labour agency files complaint against Apple over discrimination

The US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a complaint against tech giant Apple over allegations that it discriminated against employees during their unionising efforts at its World Trade Center store in New York.

The NLRB’s complaint was filed after the Communications Workers of America, the union working with organisers at Apple retail stores in New York, Atlanta, and Oklahoma, charged the tech giant of discrimination, reports The Verge.

The US labour agency “found merit” to complaints that Apple had been “interrogating its employees about their support for the union”.

Apple was yet to comment on the NLRB complaint.

According to the report, Apple needs to be present at a hearing with an NLRB administration on December 13, unless it settles with the union.

In May, the Communications Workers of America claimed that Apple was violating labour laws by holding captive audience meetings in Atlanta, “forcing employees to listen to anti-union talking points.”

In June, Apple retail store workers finally managed to vote to form a union in Maryland state in the US.

Apple’s Towson Town Center store in Maryland state was the first retail location in the US to hold a union election. They voted to unionise, with 65 in favour and 33 against.

The workers sought to expand their rights, asking for “a say when it comes to pay, hours, and safety.”

Apple recently hiked benefits for both part-time and full-time retail employees.

