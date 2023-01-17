US lawmakers along bi-partisan lines had a ritzy luncheon meeting with some 50 of the top CEOs of global companies at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in private at Davos in Switzerland.

Democrats Joe Manchin, Chris Coons and Krysten Sinema, Independent and Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia governor, were among those at the luncheon. Dozens of top businessmen met with the Democrats from West Virginia, Delaware, Arizona and Republican from Georgia.

Media reports streaming in here from Davos said that Coons, Manchin, Sinema and Kemp are among the US-based officials scheduled to participate in panel sessions at this year’s conference. These private events on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum often serve as meet-and-greets between CEOs, billionaires and government officials.

Coons and Manchin each separately addressed the gathering of corporate leaders at the lunch, said an attendee, who declined to be identified speaking about a private gathering, reports said.

Coons’s discussions focused on U.S. aid being given to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion while Manchin, who is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called for American energy independence. Congress passed $40 billion in additional aid for Ukraine last year.

The private lunch was held at the Hotel Schatzalp, which is primarily accessible by riding a funicular, or tram, up the property, those with knowledge of the gathering said. A participant said the gathering took place at the hotel’s Belle Epoque restaurant, with salmon and a beef dish served to the participants, reports said.

The business leaders came from a wide variety of backgrounds, including the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Antonio Neri, Klaus Schwab, the executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and the heads of a variety of non-governmental organisations, among others, one of the participants said.

Coons told CNBC on the sidelines that members of the congressional delegation were heading to the lunch “with about 50 CEOs”. He didn’t say which executives were scheduled to attend. A Hewlett Packard Enterprise representative confirmed Neri’s attendance.

