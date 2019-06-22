US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

New York, June 28 (IANS) US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Thursday with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of NetEase and TAL Education Group gained 1.87 percent and 1.71 per cent respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Shares of Yum China Holdings declined 0.53 per cent for the day, the only loser in the top 10.

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as investors digested a batch of key economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 26,526.58. The S&P 500 was up 11.14 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 2,924.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 57.79 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,967.76.

As of Wednesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,757.30, marking a 9.32-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 20.34-per cent gain for the year-to-date returns.

–IANS

rs