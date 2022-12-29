WORLD

US logs over 100mn Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
0

The US has officially recorded more than 100 million Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country totalled 100,216,983 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of December 21, according to CDC data updated on Wednesday.

The US is the first country to record 100 million Covid-19 cases around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests any more.

More than 1.08 million people in the US had died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, more than any other country in the world, CDC data showed.

20221229-051803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN to set up fact-finding mission for Donetsk prison attack

    EU sanctions Russian private military entity

    Apple Watch saves UK man whose heart stopped 138 times in...

    New Zealand remembers victims of 2019 mosque attack