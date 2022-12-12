The authorities have arrested a US man after knowing that he placed Apple AirTags on a victim’s car to stalk them, the media reported.

On the morning of December 10, Carl Steven Shaver, 63, was arrested on charges of stalking and unauthorised use of a GPS.

The court records say that the victim located an AirTag on top of their spare tire on December 5 after their phone alerted them to the fact that their travels were being tracked, reports Keloland Media Group.

The local police then took the AirTag and placed it into evidence at the station.

The next day, Shawver went to the local police station in search of the victim, whom he claimed to be his wife.

Shawver told police he had placed the AirTag on the victim’s car because he believed the victim was having an affair at the station, which is why he was looking for them, according to the report.

Moreover, on December 7, a second AirTag was discovered on the victim’s vehicle after they were once again notified by their phone that their movements were being tracked.

The court records said despite Shawver’s claim to police that he and the victim were married, the two never had a relationship and the victim had blocked Shawver from calling or messaging them, said the report.

Apple AirTag is a small iPhone accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app such as keys, wallets, purses, backpacks, luggage and more.

It sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network.

20221212-121205