SCI-TECHWORLD

US man arrested for stalking ex-wife using AirTag: Report

NewsWire
0
0

A US man has been arrested who stalked his ex-wife using Apple’s AirTag.

According to the police, Carlos Atkins is not the first stalker to be jailed because of AirTags, reports AppleInsider.

Atkins is said to have located the victim’s vehicle so that he could place roses on it.

“His unnamed ex-wife found the AirTag in her car, and reportedly Atkins has confessed that he placed it there,” the report mentioned.

Atkins also claimed that he wanted to see his and his ex-wife’s children.

Commenting on the issue of stalking, an Apple spokesperson said, “AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the spokesperson added.

In December last year, the authorities had arrested a US man after knowing that he placed AirTags on a victim’s car to stalk them.

20230226-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple may remove physical SIM slot from future iPhones

    Construction of US semiconductor plant on track: Samsung CEO

    One shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca vax offers 60% protection against Covid

    Musk’s $44 bn Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report