WORLD

US Marine veteran surrenders to police over fatal choking of NY homeless man

NewsWire
0
1

Daniel Penny, a white US Marine veteran, surrenders to police in New York City on Friday morning over his fatal choking of a homeless black man, Jordan Neely, aboard a local subway train.

Penny is expected to be arraigned in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

On the day of Neely’s death on May 1, New York police had questioned Penny but released him, triggering widespread protests and debates across the city and beyond.

After a medical examiner determined on May 3 that Neely had died from homicide, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched an investigation into the case.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that Penny would be arrested on charge of manslaughter in the second degree.

20230513-022202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia to recall US-made peanut butter over salmonella contamination

    Women’s World Cup: Presence of sports psychologist is helping us a...

    Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve’s victory, Inter sink at San...

    Fiorentina mark Astori’s anniversary by beating AC Milan