Daniel Penny, a white US Marine veteran, surrenders to police in New York City on Friday morning over his fatal choking of a homeless black man, Jordan Neely, aboard a local subway train.

Penny is expected to be arraigned in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

On the day of Neely’s death on May 1, New York police had questioned Penny but released him, triggering widespread protests and debates across the city and beyond.

After a medical examiner determined on May 3 that Neely had died from homicide, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched an investigation into the case.

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday that Penny would be arrested on charge of manslaughter in the second degree.

20230513-022202