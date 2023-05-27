SCI-TECHWORLD

US market important for Nothing Phone (2): Carl Pei

Consumer electronic brand Nothing’s Founder Carl Pei has said that making a smartphone is not for the faint-hearted and the US market is important for the new device, that is set to to be released in July.

In an interview with Forbes, Pei said that they have seen encouraging results with Phone (1).

“With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2),” Pei was quoted as saying.

The Phone (2) is going to house a 4,700mAh capacity (an increase from 4,500mAh in the previous-generation phone) and an 80 per cent overall performance improvement over Phone (1), the report revealed.

According to the report, the London-based brand has sold close to 750,000 phones.

Last week, Pei said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that it initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), “with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement”.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

“As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps,” Pei informed.

He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

