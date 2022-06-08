WORLD

US mulls ending some tariffs against China to counter inflation: Commerce Secretary

NewsWire
0
34

The Biden administration is considering ending some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods in an attempt to control domestic inflation, local media recently quoted US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as saying.

US President Joe Biden has asked Raimondo and other administration officials to analyse possible plans for lifting some of the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, the Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday.

The current administration has decided to maintain tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect the domestic steel industry, the Commerce Secretary said, but she added that it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on products like household goods and bicycles.

As Americans are suffering from rising prices of consumer goods, Biden said earlier that fighting inflation is his top economic priority.

20220609-002004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook worried as TikTok set to eclipse Twitter, Snapchat ad sharE

    US govt could breach debt limit after Oct 1: Think-tank

    Apple restores service after widespread outage

    UN chief calls on EU to fight for ‘enlightenment’ against intolerance