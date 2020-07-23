US mulls investment fund with Uzbekistan, Afghanistan

Tashkent, July 24 (IANS) The United States has discussed with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan the formation of an investment fund to finance private sector projects in the two Central Asian countries, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said.

The fund, which will be supported by the United States, was described as a priority initiative during a videoconference held by government officials from the three countries earlier this week, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials from the economy, energy, trade and transport ministries of the three countries have also voiced their interest in the development of regional transport infrastructure, particularly the trans-Afghan corridor, according to the statement.

The Uzbek side declared its readiness to continue systematic work to further increase the number of joint investment projects and the trade turnover with Afghanistan, it said.

Uzbekistan shares a border with Afghanistan in the south and has been participating in the socio-economic revival of the war-torn country, including the building of railways and electricity lines.

–IANS

rt/