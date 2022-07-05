The US is considering the possibility of providing training to the Ukrainian military, says Washington’s Ambassador to Kiev Bridget Brink.

“I can’t tell the exact number or the plan, but I can say that I talked about it with officials from the Pentagon,” Xinhua news agency quoted Brink as saying.

The US is working to provide Kiev with more aid designed to strengthen Ukraine’s positions on the frontline, she added.

On June 15, the US Embassy in Ukraine said that the Washington government had provided $4.6 billion worth of defense aid for Kiev in the face of Russia’s ongoing war.

According to the mission, the US sent to Ukraine 26,500 Javelin and other anti-armour systems, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 108 howitzers, and 75,000 sets of body armour and helmets.

On June 23, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his country received High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the US.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Kiev on February 24, the US has committed approximately $6.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

The latest US assistance worth $820 million announced on July 1 includes advanced anti-aircraft and aerial defense systems as well as additional ammunition for advanced rocket systems.

