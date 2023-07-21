INDIA

US national found dead in rented flat in Lucknow

A 70-year-old US national who had been living in Lucknow since 2017, was found dead in her rented flat here, police said, adding that she died of prolonged illness.

According to the police, Denis Vega’s body was found by her caretaker, who informed thecops about it.

The woman’s visa was valid till 2027.

Alok Rao, SHO of the Chinhat police station, said: “Initial probe has revealed that the US national died due to prolonged illness. The woman had died around 24 hours ago, but the death was reported on Thursday evening as she was staying alone. As the deceased was an American national, all protocols were being followed and further investigation was on.”

