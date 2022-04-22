WORLD

US Navy investigating recent deaths of aircraft carrier crew

NewsWire
0
1

The US Navy has begun an investigation after three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington were recently found dead.

The suspected suicide deaths occurred on April 9, 10 and 15, according to multiple US media reports.

The USS George Washington has been docked at Newport News Shipbuilding in the eastern state of Virginia for a major overhaul since August 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

The process includes a replacement of the vessel’s nuclear fuel and upgrades for future use.

A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters earlier this week that the Navy was “investigating these deaths”.

“I don’t believe that they are aware of any indications that they are related,” the spokesperson said.

“That’s what they believe right now.”

A total of seven USS George Washington crew members have reportedly died in the past 10 months, including the three recent deaths.

Suicide rates among active duty service members in the US military increased by 41.4 per cent from 2015 to 2020, according to official data.

Some 580 members of the US military, including 384 active duty service members, died by suicide in 2020.

20220423-015406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Irish consumer watchdog fines Meta $18.6 mn for 12 data breaches

    ‘Ukraine plans to blow up nuke plant blame Russia for radioactive...

    US private sector cuts 301,000 jobs in January

    Philippines typhoon death toll reaches 375, 56 missing