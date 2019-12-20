US Navy orders submarine escape immersion suits worth $49mn

Washington, Dec 27 (IANS) The US Navy has ordered new submarine escape immersion suits worth some $49 million from the Ohio plant of a British company, the Department of Defense said.

“RFD Beaufort Inc., Sharon Center, Ohio, was awarded a maximum 49,046,703-dollar firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for submarine escape immersion suits,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying on Thursday.

The contract is a three-year base one with two one-year option periods, it added.

Submarine escape immersion suits designed by British manufacturer RFD Beaufort Ltd are whole-body suits that allow submariners to escape from a stricken submarine and provide extensive protection for the submariners on reaching the surface until rescued.

Following a nearly 30-year hiatus, the US Navy re-instituted pressurized submarine escape training for submarine crew members in 2009.

–IANS

ksk/