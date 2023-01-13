A high-level US delegation of the premier National Science Foundation (NSF) on Friday discussed and proposed deeper cooperation with India in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Quantum, Semiconductor, Clean Energy, Advanced Wireless, Biotechnology, Geosciences, Astrophysics and Defence.

The delegation on Friday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh

Head of the US delegation, Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, National Science Foundation of US promised the Minister to carry this collaboration to the next level.

He was happy to note that this is his third meeting with the Union Minister for Science and Technology in the last six months and that points to the seriousness of the approach.

The Minister told the US delegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 8 and half years took personal interest in Science, Technology and Innovation and tried pro-actively to implement social sector schemes through science based solutions to bring Ease of Living for Common Man.

The Minister said, the patronage received from Modi has opened new opportunities and possibilities in all areas of scientific endeavours, but more so in areas of space, biotech, geo-spatial and sustainable start-ups.

He pointed out that since 2014, in every Independence Day speech, PM Modi has flagged key scientific challenges and projects like Cleanliness, Hydrogen Mission, Digital Health Care system, Deep Ocean Mission, Clean Energy and Start-ups.

Jitendra Singh said, these are the best of the times for both India and America to forge a durable and strong bond for global leadership in fighting global challenges.

He said, there is much of ease in the relationships and a clear sign of willingness and optimism to achieve the desirable goals. The Minister hoped that the US will come to the aid of its natural ally (the oldest and largest democracies of the world) when it comes for technology transfer in critical areas, as there is no other option but to collaborate.

During the delegation level talks, Jitendra Singh said, both the sides have already identified the sectors and collaboration is on in areas like healthcare, technology, space, earth and ocean science and emerging technologies.

20230113-212603