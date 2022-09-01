SPORTSTENNIS

US Open 2022: Medvedev marches into third round with win over Rinderknech

NewsWire
0
0

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has reached the third round of the ongoing US Open 2022 after beating France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the second round in straight sets by 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, here on Thursday.

With this win, the World No. 1 has now reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year. He has now won 20 of his past 22 matches at the year’s final major.

“In general, I’m happy with my level in the third set, so that’s great. At the end of the match it was getting better and better,” Medvedev said.

“At the same time, a win is the most important, three sets. Try to get out as early as possible even if it is pretty late. Looking forward to [the] next round,” he added.

Medvedev will next play China’s Wu Yibing, with the prospect of a fourth-round blockbuster against Australian Nick Kyrgios if they both win their next match.

The 26-year-old Russian constantly threatened Rinderknech’s serve, converting five of the 17 break points he earned. Medvedev also saved all three break points he faced to advance after two hours and 11 minutes.

“The most important is to win, to stay in the tournament, to try to get as far as possible, for sure try to raise your level when the opponents get stronger and stronger. Finally, you’re going to play somebody who has a Grand Slam or something like this,” he said.

Medvedev’s next opponent, Wu, defeated Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 after three hours and 46 minutes.

The 22-year-old became the first male singles player from China to reach the third round of the US Open in tournament history (since 1881) and the first male singles player from China to advance to the third round at a major since Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1946.

20220901-182802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Amazing to watch what Alyssa Healy did, says...

    Baku F1 GP qualifying: Leclerc on pole ahead of Hamilton

    Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh captain Nigar hails Indian spinner Sneh Rana

    Shami becomes 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets