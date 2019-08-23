US Open: Nadal gets walkover, Halep crashes out

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) Three-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced into the third round of the ongoing US Open without hitting a ball in the second round while former women’s world No. 1 Simona Halep crashed out, conceding a shocking defeat to 116th seed.

Nadal’s advance came after his scheduled second-round opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis was unable to play due to injury. According to tournament organisers, the Australian wildcard entry Kokkinakis pulled out of the Thursday evening tie with a right shoulder problem.

Second seed Nadal will next face either 32nd-seeded fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco or South Korea’s Chung Hyeon on Saturday.

In other men’s singles clash, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios defeated France’s Antoine Hoang 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Kyrgios now faces Russia’s 43rd-ranked Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles, former world No. 1 Simona Halep was shocked by 23-year-old qualifier Taylor Townsend at the Flushing Meadows as the Romanian was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (4) to crash out of the competition.

“I never played with someone coming so often to the net,” Halep said. “I didn’t miss much. It’s unbelievable.”

–IANS

aak/in