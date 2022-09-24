SCI-TECHWORLD

US opens probe into alleged patent violations by Samsung

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has opened an investigation into alleged patent violations by Samsung Electronics over outdoor electronics displays.

The formal investigation was initiated following a complaint on August 19 by Manufacturing Resources International (MRI), an Atlanta-based manufacturer of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital liquid-crystal displays, which alleged that the South Korean tech giant infringed on its five patents.

The patents concern cooling systems for electronic displays used in outdoor kiosks, according to a notice posted by ITC, reports Yonhap News Agency.

MRI claimed that products of Samsung Electronics and its affiliate Samsung SDS infringe on certain MRI patents.

The US company asked ITC, after the investigation, to “issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders” against Samsung, according to the notice.

Samsung has expanded its digital indoor and outdoor signage businesses in recent years. It has joined in a multi-year effort to upgrade the ballpark of the New York Mets as a display and technology solutions partner.

It has also been tapped to provide technology solutions to Hollywood Park in California, home to SoFi Stadium, which is currently being developed into a massive retail and entertainment district.

Samsung declined to comment on the matter.

