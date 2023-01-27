WORLD

US operation in Somalia kills senior IS leader

NewsWire
0
0

A US military operation in Somalia has killed a number of Islamic State (IS) members, including a key leader of the terror group, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced.

“On January 25, on orders from the President, the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of a number of IS members, including Bilal-al-Sudani, an IS leader in Somalia and a key facilitator for IS’s global network,” Austin was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.

“Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of IS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan.

“No civilians were harmed as a result of this operation. We are grateful to our extraordinary service members as well as our intelligence community and other inter-agency partners for their support to this successful counterterrorism operation,” the Defense Secretary added.

No US troops or civilians were killed in the operation, he said.

Wednesday’s operation comes after US forces killed two top IS leaders in an airstrike in Syria late last year, CNN reported.

Al-Sudani was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2012 for helping foreign fighters travel to a training camp of the al-Shabaab terror group and facilitating financing.

20230127-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel launches plan to rehabilitate southern Jordan River

    Apple to slow down hiring for 2023: Report

    B’desh bans air travellers from Europe, 12 other nations

    Moselle Open: Wawrinka sinks Sousa, will face Medvedev in second round