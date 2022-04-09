SCI-TECHWORLD

US paid millions of dollars to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The US government paid millions of dollars to send Elon Musk-run satellite internet service Starlink terminals to Ukraine, a report has claimed. SpaceX had earlier denied any such move.

The Washington Post report revealed that the Joe Biden government actually paid millions of dollars for equipment and transportation.

The report that came out late on Friday found that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) paid $1,500 apiece for 1,333 terminals, adding up to around $2 million.

The USAID said earlier this week that it has delivered 5,000 Starlink Terminals to the government of Ukraine through a public-private partnership with the American aerospace manufacturer, SpaceX.

According to the report, it’s still unclear if Ukraine received standard terminals, which SpaceX currently charges $600 for, or the advanced terminals that cost $2,500.

The Starlink satellite terminals will enable unlimited, unthrottled data connectivity from anywhere in Ukraine.

The terminals will allow public officials and critical citizen service providers to continue to communicate within Ukraine and with the outside world, even if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal aggression severs Ukraine’s fibre optic or cellular communication infrastructure connections, according to USAID.

The satellite internet connectivity of Ukraine was taken offline permanently by a cyberattack on the day of the Russian invasion on February 24.

SpaceX has delivered 3,667 satellites at a cost of “roughly $10 million,” with USAID purchasing the remaining 1,333 terminals, according to an earlier USAID release.

On February 26, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister, also Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, called Musk for help as Ukraine fought off an invasion and sustained cyberattacks by Russian forces.

In response, Musk promised to send a truck full of Starlink user terminals to Ukraine.

20220409-104406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple co-founder Wozniak to ‘map’ space junk, praises Elon Musk

    India successfully decommissions INSAT-4B satellite

    People bid over $2mn for first ride on Blue Origin’s spaceship

    Intel launches 12th gen Alder Lake P-series, U-series CPUs for thin...