US Peace Corps volunteer detained in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Sep 27 (IANS) The police have detained a US Peace Corps volunteer for carrying more than 1 kg of drugs in south Kyrgyzstan, officials said on Friday.

The police said they stopped a taxi on the Bishkek-Osh highway and the behaviour of the passengers seemed suspicious. While inspecting the car, police officers found a package containing 1.026 kg of marijuana in the back seat, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Internal Affairs Department of the Jalal-Abad region.

During the investigation, one of the two US Peace Corps volunteers in the car admitted that the package belonged to him. He was placed in a temporary detention centre and the other volunteer was released.

The detainee taught English in a local Jalal-Abad school, the police said.

