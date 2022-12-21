HEALTH

US pharmacies limit sales of children’s medications amid ‘tripledemic’

NewsWire
0
0

US pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children’s pain-relief medications amid a winter “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses.

CVS said in a statement it is restricting both in-person and online purchases of two children’s pain relief products, reports Xinhua news agency.

Walgreens has also limited online purchases of six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter paediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country,” Walgreens said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said the agency had been tracking surging demand for medication.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said sales of paediatric pain relievers are up 65 per cent from this time last year.

The country continues to see a surge in respiratory illnesses among young children, including Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

20221221-132005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Country’s largest family health centre opened in Kerala

    Heat wave affects persons with comorbidities, children more

    Covid-19 masks: Layering, fitting & material matters, says study

    India reports 13,734 new Covid cases, 34 deaths