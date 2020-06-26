US population becoming more diverse: Census

Washington, June 26 (IANS) The US is becoming more diverse, especially among the youngest of its population, according to data released by the Census Bureau.

For the first time, non-whites and Hispanics made up for the majority of people under age 16 in 2019, the data revealed on Thursday.

While the number of non-Hispanic whites in the US has declined in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are browning from bottom up in our age structure,” said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“This is going to be a diversified century for the US, and it’s beginning with this youngest generation.”

America’s population is currently 60.1 per cent white, the lowest level ever recorded, according to the data.

There are 4.7 million fewer white Americans under the age of 25 today than there were in 2010, and 3.1 million more minorities under the age of 25 than there were nine years ago – an overall decline of almost 1.6 million.

Meanwhile, Asian-Americans represented the fastest-growing segment of the population over the last decade.

The number grew to 22.8 million, a 29 per cent increase.

Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority in about 25 years.

–IANS

ksk/