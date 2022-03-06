INDIAWORLD

US preparing to create ‘Ukrainian Zelensky govt in exile’ in Poland

By NewsWire
0
0

The US is preparing a plan to create in Poland a “Ukrainian government with Volodymyr Zelensky in exile”, said The Washington Post citing a source in the American administration.

“Now we are preparing plans for any contingency,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

According to the publication, Ukraine’s allies can help the “government in exile” in organising “guerrilla operations” in the country, RT reported.

On March 4, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced that Zelensky was in Poland.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, “the President is in Kiev”.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine refused to deny or confirm information about the whereabouts of Zelensky.

As noted in the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Kiev regime has almost completely lost the ability to manage the administration of the regions and districts of the country.

