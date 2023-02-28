WORLD

US Prez announces pick for new labour secretary

NewsWire
US President Joe Biden announced that he’s nominating Julie Su to serve as his administration’s labour secretary.

Su currently serves as the deputy secretary of labour and would replace Marty Walsh, who’s stepping down to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, Su was California’s labour secretary and spent 17 years as a civil rights attorney, according to the White House.

A graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Su is the daughter of immigrants, speaking Mandarin and Spanish, the White House said.

