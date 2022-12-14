WORLD

US Prez signs bill on same-sex marriage

US President Joe Biden signed a bill codifying federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The move, on Tuesday, came days after the Respect for Marriage Act went through the US Congress, Xinhua news agency reported.

The legislation, among other things, overturns the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act while requiring states to recognise any valid marriage performed in other states.

The measure was introduced this summer after a conservative Supreme Court justice signaled that rulings on marriage equality and contraception should be reconsidered.

20221214-055403

