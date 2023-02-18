BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECH

US proposes $175K fine on Musk’s SpaceX for failure to give launch data

NewsWire
0
0

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against Elon Musk-run SpaceX for failure to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the agency.

The case pertains to the August 19, 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission.

The FAA said in a statement that launch collision analysis trajectory data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth.

“SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch,” said the administration.

SpaceX has been given 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency’s enforcement letter.

Musk or SpaceX did not immediately respond to the FAA notice.

The SpaceX mission was one of 61 launches that the space transportation company conducted last year.

The SpaceX Group 4-27 mission successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Meanwhile, SpaceX may attempt to complete the long-awaited orbital test flight of Starship as early as next month.

Musk tweeted earlier this month the private space firm is targeting a March launch attempt.

“If the remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” he posted.

In January, SpaceX completed its first-ever, full flight-like dress rehearsal for its deep space rocket Starship which is likely capable of taking astronauts to Mars.

20230218-125404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s agricultural, processed food products exports up by 31%

    (sunday special) Inside India’s first rapid rail service that gets operational...

    Increase regulatory focus on cryptocurrency: Pre-Budget survey

    Asia-Pacific airlines saw air cargo volumes dip 18.6% in Nov 2022:...