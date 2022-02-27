WORLD

US provides $350mn worth of weapons to Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
12

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the US is offering $350 million worth of “lethal defensive” weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian military operations.

Blinken on Saturday said in a statement that US President Joe Biden authorised him to decide on such a move, Xinhua news agency reported.

As such, he has authorised the Department of Defense to carry out the presidential drawdown, which will help Ukraine cope with “the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing.”

The Secretary said the latest sum was on top of the $60 million and $200 million immediate military aid to Ukraine that Biden delegated to him in 2021, bringing total US security support to the eastern European nation over the past year to more than $1 billion.

20220227-055202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.