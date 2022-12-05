HEALTHWORLD

US records 4,500 deaths from flu this season

NewsWire
0
0

There have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalisations, and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity is high and continues to increase across the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC.

About 20,000 hospitalisations from flu were reported in the US in the latest week ending on November 26. The number of flu hospital admissions in the week almost doubled compared with the previous week.

A total of 14 pediatric flu deaths were reported so far this season in the country, according to the CDC.

20221206-010401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covid: Study

    5th batch of Chinese vaccines arrives in Laos

    Telangana’s daily Covid count spikes with more tests

    4,716 new cases, 52 deaths as Covid crisis deepens in J&K