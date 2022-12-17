HEALTHWORLD

US records over 15 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

There have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalisations, and 9,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains high but appears to be declining in some areas, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

More than 23,500 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending December 10, CDC data showed.

Nine influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 30 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.

