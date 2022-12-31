HEALTHWORLD

US records over 20 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC estimates

There have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalisations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains high but continues to decline in most areas, according to the CDC on Friday.

More than 18,800 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending December 24, CDC data showed.

Fourteen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 61 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.

