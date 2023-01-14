HEALTH

US records over 24 mn flu illnesses this season

There have been at least 24 million illnesses, 260,000 hospitalisations and 16,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over 12,400 people were hospitalised due to flu in the country in the latest week ending January 7, Xinhua news agency reported, citing CDC data.

Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 79 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.

