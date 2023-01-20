HEALTHWORLD

US records over 25 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

NewsWire
0
0

There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 270,000 hospitalisations, and 17,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 6,300 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending January 14, CDC data showed on Friday.

Six influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 85 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.

20230121-050601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uncertainty looms on how frequently Covid reinfection occurs

    India’s first hospital with 4 robotic surgical systems opened in Pune

    Covid-19 tally spikes in Goa; 100 cases reported

    Global Covid caseload tops 518.7 mn