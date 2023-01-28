HEALTH

US reports 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

NewsWire
0
0

The US has reported a total of 91 pediatric flu deaths so far this season, according to the latest data released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalisations, and 17,000 deaths from flu his season in the US, according to CDC estimates.

Nearly 4,000 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending January 21, CDC data showed. Six influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and above get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

20230128-051202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Argentina confirms first case of monkeypox

    ‘India seen as leader in health sector for its Covid handling’

    Mindful use of smartphones enhances productivity: Study

    US CDC warns against ruining Covid progress